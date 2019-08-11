CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit spearheaded a multi-agency operation that resulted in several gang members' arrests.

Police said the operation apprehended the following Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members and associates for engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery: 39-year-old Ernesto Benavides, 39-year-old Francisco Jorge Natal O'Conner, 28-year-old Joshua Lee Rivas, 38-year-old Mark Anthony Caton, 39-year-old Mark Cadena, 17-year-old Nathan Iruegas, 43-year-old Nathan Nichols, 39-year-old Romeo Trevino, and 55-year-old Mark Edward Mandel.

According to police, the charges are based on an assault and robbery involving a rival Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member at a Coastal Bend business.

The multi-agency operation is ongoing and involves the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alice Police Department, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They are still searching for 51-year-old Manuel Hernandez, who is wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery. If you have any information on Hernandez's whereabouts, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

