Police arrest suspect involved in Monday morning apartment complex shooting

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Samuel Garcia was found in a home in Beeville around the 1100 Block of St. Mary's.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities in Beeville arrested the man responsible for the death of 28-year-old Jamarcus Terrell.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Samuel Garcia was found in a home in Beeville around the 1100 Block of St. Mary's.

Electrical services on the 1100 block of St. Mary's were cut in order for authorities to apprehend Garcia, according to a social media post from the Beeville Police Department.

Earlier this week, 3NEWS reported that authorities had arrived to the 500 Block of Golihar around 4:48 a.m. When they arrived on scene, Corpus Christi police said they found Terrell with a gunshot wound.

CPR was performed on Terrell until medics arrived on scene. He was later taken to the hospital were he died from his injuries.

Garcia surrendered to authorities upon their arrival, and he is being charged with capital murder.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.