Annaville (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police have taken down a pair of prolific vehicle burglary suspects from the Annaville area.

Over the last two months, there have been at least five reported auto burglaries in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Leopard and Violet. Police said a suspect vehicle description came up in several reports, and on Friday morning they watched the parking lot and caught the suspects burglarizing another vehicle.

A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested, but police said it could be just the beginning of their investigation.

"We're interviewing them and now we're following up with stuff found in the vehicle," CCPD Lt. Colby Burris said. "Things they were able to get out of the interview. There could be more that comes out of it than just what we got over there."

Officers are not releasing the names of the two suspects at this time. They were bother charged with burglary to a vehicle and credit card abuse.

