Police find drugs, arrest woman at scene of last week's murder in San Patricio County

San Patricio County officials said they arrested the woman of the child that the victim, Robert Leija, was going to see when he was shot and killed.

San Patricio County investigators arrested a woman at the scene of last Friday's murder after serving a search warrant and finding drugs at the home, police said. That murder happened on CR 984 near Sinton on March 12.

Officials said the search warrant was for narcotics plus the arrest of the mother of the child that the victim, Robert Leija, went to see at the home before being shot by the mother's boyfriend, David Chapa, Jr. Witnesses told 3News on March 12 they saw Leija go to the home to see his daughter when an argument ensued and Leija was shot. He died at the scene.

After serving the new search warrant, investigators found synthetic marijuana, cultivated mushrooms and drug paraphernalia at the home, officials said.

Jacklyn Orta, 27, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Manufacture & Delivery of a Control Substance, a first-degree felony, with bond set at $200,000.

Chapa, Orta's boyfriend, remains in jail on murder charges with a $400,000 bond.

An additional charge of Manufacturing & Delivery of a Control Substance was added to Chapa's charges by officials.

San Patricio County officials say this all stems from an ongoing undercover operation with the two.

