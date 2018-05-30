Corpus Christi detectives need the publics help Wednesday to locate 28-year-old Jermell Bilall Williams who has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence.

Williams is described to stand five feet and five inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the warrant originates from a shooting on May 21 at the intersection of Up River Road and Palm Drive.

MORE: Police respond to shooting near Miller High School, looking for suspect

If you know how to locate Williams, call police at 361-886-2600. The information you provide to police is anonymous.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII