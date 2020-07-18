Police Association asks if the City has officer's backs

It's an issue that has led several police officers questioning whether their families will eventually get death benefits if they die from COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's an issue that has led several police officers questioning whether their families will eventually get death benefits if they die from COVID-19.

The state's largest police union said that so far none of the families of first responders, who have died from the coronavirus in Texas, have been paid those benefits. They believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott is the one at fault.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told us about whether or not our two first responders who died over the past few days from the virus are going to be considered to have died in the line of duty.

This is what he said earlier this week:

"In both cases the COVID was, they believe, was obtained outside of employment so it wasn't during the job."

Zanoni has since sent out a statement to 3News to clarify what he meant by that.

“On Tuesday of this week, I made a statement to KIII-TV during an interview where I was expressing my condolences for the deaths of Corpus Christi Senior Police Officer Williams and Corpus Christi International Airport Lieutenant Almager. During the interview, I stated that I did not believe that either employee contracted COVID-19 while performing job duties. What I meant by that statement was that I had no information to believe that either employee, while performing their duties, interacted with a subject who tested positive for COVID-19. It has been stated that the City Manager denied death benefits including Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Officer Williams. In no way did my interview comment suggest that we have denied benefits. In fact, I support all city employees, including our first responders, in receiving all state and federal benefits to which they are entitled. This week, public safety management began applying for such benefits for our public safety officers. Finally, the death benefits referenced are administered by state and federal agencies, not the City. We have confidence in the state and federal agencies’ ability to process employee claims. We are continuing to work hard to keep all our employees safe during this pandemic. Our top priority is their and the communities’ wellbeing.”

We sent a copy of this letter to the Police Officer Association President Scott Leeton. Here is his response:

"I guess the biggest question I have that is not answered in the letter is the presumed positive, that is just like TML [Texas Municipal League) has stated and just like the April 8 memo states from the City of Corpus Christi. If a first responder contracts COVID-19 is it presumed to be on the job. Does the city have the backs of the first responders?

