Police are on the lookout for three suspects Friday who broke into a storage unit at the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League headquarters on Brownlee Boulevard.

It was midnight on Thursday that the storage unit at the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League's Gym was broken into stealing $3,000 worth of equipment.

"Kick in the gut, we've been in this community for 15 plus years," Sgt. David Morris said.

The nonprofit organization targets at-risk youth in the community.

"Realized that our power washer had been stolen, we had water gushing out of the street," Morris said.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects ripping the locks off and stealing thousands of dollars worth of maintenance equipment. As well as their lawn equipment used to work on baseball fields for their kids to play on.

"Two or three guys what it looks like had their way being out here late last night broke into it and took off with a bunch of power equipment," Morris said

"We work hard for stuff we got, and if we take something like this that's worth that much money, has to be replaced, which means we got to take away from the program for the kids," Morris said. "That's what makes it so heartbreaking."

Currently, around 3,000 kids come through their program.

"It's just regrettable to hear that somebody did this place, because of a lot of people who are here volunteer," volleyball coach Raelynn Soliz said.

Soliz grew up at the gym and now coaches there.

"This place has tremendously helped kids everywhere," Soliz said. "To help those that can't afford to play club."

Realizing how it helped Soliz with her future, she now hopes that someone who knows something comes forward.

"They need to realize how much they hurt the community by stealing from this place," Soliz said. "Hopefully someone will come out and recognize these guys, and they'll get to see a little bit of justice."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII