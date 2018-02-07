Three teenagers are facing serious charges Monday, and others were ticketed for their involvement in a brawl that broke out in a parking lot following a teen night at Tropical Hookah Lounge.

It's estimated that the crowd was somewhere between 200-300 and it was so big it stretched into the street. One witness at the scene was describing it as pure chaos.

Danial Fuller let his son attend a teen night at a lounge located in the same shopping center Sunday night.

"My son I don't let him get out to too many public things when I got a call at 9:30 when they close at ten I knew something was up," Fuller said.

When Fuller arrived to pick up his son what he found was the establishment had just let out, and all the teens were now in the parking lot, there were disturbances and even fights.

"It was just one after another after another, after another, it was a lot of people looking for trouble," Fuller said.

Police had to be called in for back up to help disperse the teens and control the chaos.

"Two officers that were working there were trying to control it ended up calling for assistance from other units; we had units from all over the city responding out there, once they got there the kids were still fighting, weren't complying with orders," senior officer Travis Pace said.

"It was just too much in a small area," Fuller said.

Ultimately three teens between the ages of 13-15 years old were arrested and taken to the juvenile justice center. They are facing a variety of charges from disorderly conduct to resisting arrest. One of the teens is facing a charge for assaulting a police officer who is a 3rd-degree felony. Four other teens were given a ticket and released to their parents.

"What they were doing last night is trying to pull the agitators out you had some kids who were cussing, not listening, blowing up, they were kind of agitating the situation why we called multiple officers to regain order," Pace said.

Fuller is thankful for the police response and believes it could have gotten a lot worse if officers hadn't shown up when they did.

3News was informed the local fire marshal is looking into whether there were any violations at the establishment concerning its capacity on the number of patrons allowed inside at one time. Tropical Hookah Lounge capacity number is 180.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII