Police and medical staff came to the rescue after an infant was accidentally locked inside a car.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening near the intersection of Old Brownsville road and SPID where an 11th-month-old was accidentally locked in the car.

We are told the mother stayed on the scene calling police and trying to help.

About 10 minutes later police were able to bust a window out and safely grab the baby.

the child was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital to see if everything is okay.

