CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed new police officers who are about to hit the streets.

"It was an unreal experience, it was very honorable," officer Jacob Schaum said.

It was a happy day for the 78th Corpus Christi Police Academy Friday afternoon when the graduating cadets walked the stage at their commencement ceremony.

30 officers in all were pinned and became sworn law officers.

"Now they'll go into a car with a partner who will evaluate them every day on every call they make so it can be stressful, but it can be very, very rewarding when their done they're solo officers," Police Chief Mike Markle said.

"Six months of intense training coming to fruition of an academy of growing with one another," officer Adrian Guerra said.

The officers will begin field training, which lasts for six months.

