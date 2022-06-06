Police continue investigation following death of Sinton man who was shot last Friday

55-year-old Richard Gonzalez is in the San Patricio County Jail on a one million dollar murder charge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The autopsy on 48-year-old Michael Lee Doria was performed Monday at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sinton man was gunned down Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at his home on the corner of Sodville Road

Authorities aren't sure why he was killed but they do believe they found the man responsible for the shooting. 55-year-old Richard Gonzalez is in the San Patricio County Jail on a one million dollar murder charge.

He's also charged with tampering with evidence and has a $75,000 bond because the murder weapon is missing.

"They're both longtime residents here Richard is 55 years of age and a local person that everybody knows so not sure what the details are or why he went over to Michael's house and shot him at his house," said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Riviera.

Investigators said that before the shooting Gonzalez was at a neighborhood bar behind the victim's home. They also said Gonzalez is not cooperating in this investigation.

