Police currently investigating shooting at Politics Spirits & Games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting at a local sports bar that happened around 1 a.m.

Authorities received a call from Politics Spirits & Games near Yorktown and Staples Street. When they arrived, both the victim and the suspect had left the scene.

The victim went to the hospital. According to CCPD, after looking through surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses they believe the victim may have started the fight.

No one is currently in custody.

