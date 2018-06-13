Debris falling from trucks and causing serious accidents and even deaths have been on the rise in the Coastal Bend.

Imagine driving down the highway, going to work, heading to the beach with your family, and all of a sudden you notice something coming loose from the back of the truck in front of you. Before you can react, it is too late.

Corpus Christi Police Department said officers had put their lives in danger after debris has blown off those trucks.

"They had two to three instances where they had to stop and remove a ladder from a roadway move other debris from the roadway," said. Sgt. Travis Pace, public information officer for Corpus Christi Police Department.

All because someone didn't secure their load correctly.

"A few years back we had a female whose mattress fell off of her vehicle, and as she stopped to get it she was struck and killed by another motorist," Pace said.

According to TxDOT, in 2016 there were over 400 accidents around the state because of unsecured loads.

Corpus Christi police are asking the public to make sure everything is fastened tight before they hit the road. It could not only save other lives but your own.

"Put the lighter stuff on the bottom, put the heavier stuff on top and then tie it down," Pace said. "Picture your family driving behind you in a car and if you are uncertain about that load. What's going to happen, is it going to blow out and is going to injure the people behind you. your family then you need to take a little more time and secure your load."

According to police, if the debris comes from a company vehicle that business is liable for any damage to your car. For individuals, it's up to their insurance.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII