Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust

At 9 a.m. Friday, officers found over 23 pounds of marijuana, 60 pounds of edibles and more than 11 pounds of THC wax.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport.

On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana.

The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city limits.

There were also 250 hits of LSD and 10 grams of mushrooms. In addition, 33 pistols and rifles were found -- two of which were confirmed to be stolen. Police also recovered $49,000 in cash, along with jewelry and other stolen items.

Officers also found evidence of distribution.

They even found a hidden room where most of the guns were located. Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens said that most drug busts begin with items stolen from the community.

"Drugs are often called a victimless crime but what we know is the victims are the people who have their car and house broken into, their property stolen, which is then sold and drugs are bought or the property is traded directly for the drugs or the narcotics," Stevens said.