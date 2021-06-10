Police still busting people for being on their cell phone while driving or stopped at a red light

Officials said most accidents come from being on cell phones and the state law says you cannot text and drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are still finding several people not obeying the city and statewide cell phone ban while driving ban.

On Thursday, Patrol Officer Lonnie Humitz caught a few drivers on their cell phones near the intersection of Everhart and South Padre Island Drive.

He said many of them were stopped at the traffic light and using their phones, which is against the law.

"Most of our accidents come from being on their cell phones and the state law says you cannot text and drive, but being in the lane of travel is considered your driving," he said.

"If you're stopped at a light, a stop sign or whatever, you cannot be on your cell phone. The city ordinance states that you cannot use the electronic device while operating a vehicle."

At least two drivers were given a citation while our cameras were on scene this afternoon.

Officer Humitz is asking the community to stay off of their cell phones while driving in order to prevent traffic.

