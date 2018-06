Police are searching for a man and woman Thursday night who are believed to be involved in a case of road rage after hitting a motorcyclist and taking off.

According to officers a man and woman in the car cut off the motorcycle causing the driver to wreck.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII