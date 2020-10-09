Police honor high school student who rendered first aid to Calallen teen after stabbing

"This certifies that the Texas flag herewith presented to E.J. Paddock in Recognition of Heroic Valor while coming to the aid of someone in need."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier today, the Corpus Christi Police Department recognized E.J. Paddock for his actions as he attempted to save the life of the late Gabe Cooley. Cooley was the teenager who was stabbed inside of the Walmart in Calallen last month.

Unfortunately, Cooley would later die from his injuries. Within moments from the stabbing, police say Paddock ran to Cooley and provided first aid until the paramedics arrived.

"The bravery and selfless actions of E.J. Paddock speak well of him and are to be commended," CCPD officials said.

Paddock also received recognition from the state. The certificate reads in part: