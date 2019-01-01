Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police released the name of the woman killed at a house near the intersection of Homecrest and Kenter.

According to police, 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Police arrested 32-year-old Thelma Villarreal in connection with the homicide.

Villarreal is charged with murder.

Police are still trying to find out what the motive was for the shooting.

