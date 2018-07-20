Corpus Christi (kIII news) — The man accused of escaping from a Nueces County Jail work detail Thursday is facing a host of charges after trying to get away from the law.

24-year-old Michael Smith was taken into custody shortly after escaping from a work crew on North Oso Parkway. Not only did he escape, but Nueces County Sheriff's deputies said he broke into a home in the 7100 block of Brookedge, where he stole some clothing and a bicycle and tried to get away.

Smith is back in the Nueces County Jail without bond.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII