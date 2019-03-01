Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police identified the woman who was struck and killed Wednesday on I-37 near the Lantana exit.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Rebekah Lynn Ford. She was walking on the highway when she was hit by a vehicle.

Ford was the first victim of a fatal pedestrian accident in 2019.

