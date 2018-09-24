Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police have identified a man arrested over the weekend for opening fire outside a crowded shopping center.

28-year-old Adrian Garza opened fire Saturday night outside a business in the Moore Plaza Shopping Center after getting into a fight with another man. Bullets struck the victim's car as it drove off, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Garza was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault. He remains in the Nueces County Jail tonight on a $1 million bond.

