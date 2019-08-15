CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Highway 35 near FM 1069. The sheriff's office said a man was shot and rushed to a Corpus Christi hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The man is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

