Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police are trying to figure out who was behind a drive-by shooting around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Betel Street.

The homeowners said they woke up to the sound of gunshots. They called police thinking it was someone else's home that was hit, but it turned out to be their home. Investigators discovered bullets that hit their house and one of their cars.

As of Monday afternoon, the police had no leads. If you have any information, please call them at 361-886-2600.

