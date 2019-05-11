CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital after police say a man was speeding along the Crosstown Expressway and ended up crashing into another vehicle from behind.

It happened along State Highway 286 near Holly around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the driver of an SUV was traveling at unsafe speeds, up to 100 miles per hour and ended up rear ending a sedan.

Two people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 20's, was suspected of driving under the influence and is now facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

