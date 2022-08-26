Police investigating attempted abduction of a Flour Bluff Junior High student

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Laguna Shores and Caribbean.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating reports that a man attempted to abduct a Flour Bluff Junior High School student as he was heading to an event Thursday evening.

According to the Flour Bluff Independent School District, the student reported that the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Laguna Shores and Caribbean.

The student told authorities that he was walking his bike down the road, on his way to the Junior High School volleyball game, when an unknown male grabbed him by the wrist. He fought back, kicking the man, and fled.

The student made his way to the volleyball game where he notified a friend's parent. That parent took the student home so he could tell his parents and notify police of the encounter.

Flour Bluff ISD police notified the Corpus Christi Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Flour Bluff ISD police at 361-694-9904.

