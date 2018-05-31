Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead behind a local gas station.

Police got the call on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. for a body that was found behind a gas station along Leopard near the Crosstown Expressway. When detectives got to the scene they opened an investigation into a suspicious death. Officers were able to determine the man was homeless and he was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

Death investigators will now take on the task of trying to determine how the man died and who he is. No word on when that information will be available.

