The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a gas station Thursday morning.

Police received a call at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after the body was discovered behind a gas station on Leopard Street near the Crosstown Expressway. Officers were able to determine that the man was homeless and his body was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 50-year-old Floyd Carney. Carney was homeless and carried an ID card that was issued from Oklahoma.

Investigators are still trying to determine an official cause of death.

