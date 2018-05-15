Policed received a call Monday of a shooting at home on the 4400 block Silver Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers detained a 31-year-old suspect but have not charged the women.

Neighbors at Silver Hollow said the two people know one another.

Police believe only two people were home during the shooting.

