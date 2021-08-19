Watch live: Police negotiating with bomb threat suspect near Library of Congress

USCP are negotiating with a suspect in a black pickup truck, who pulled up on the sidewalk outside Library of Congress claiming to have explosives.

WASHINGTON — Negotiations are underway Thursday as U.S. Capitol Police respond to a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress claiming to have explosives in his car, according to USCP Chief J. Thomas Manger.

U.S. Capitol Police are calling the incident an active bomb threat investigation.

The area near the LOC has been evacuated. Officers are working to have a "peaceful resolution to the incident," Chief Manger said.

Officers were originally called to the scene for reports of a disturbance in the area, Chief Manger said. The driver of the pickup truck drove on a sidewalk near the LOC and alerted a responding officer that he had a bomb. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a detonator.

As of 12 p.m., Chief Manger said officers did not know the man's motive, but they do have a possible name, and Manger said the suspect was on a social media livestream as police were responding.

Chief Deputy Phillip Todd with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said that they believe the man in the pickup truck is a resident of Cleveland County, North Carolina. Todd said they are working with federal agents in their investigation.

A law enforcement official told WUSA9's Mike Valerio the suspect is 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, NC.

Police are also sending snipers to the scene, according to the Associated Press.

USCP urged the public to steer clear of the area and have set up multiple road closures around the area.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill are closed and being evacuated. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings are being asked to relocate. The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

The Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking residents in these neighborhoods to evacuate out of the area and have closed these streets to traffic due to the bomb investigation:

2nd Street Southeast to 4th Street Southeast

A Street Southeast to Independence Avenue Southeast

Capitol South Metro station is closed due to the police investigation, WMATA said. Riders are being asked to seek alternate routes and travel options.

ATF Washington officers and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad are assisting Capitol Police with the investigation.

Chief Manger said police will provide periodic updates.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available