Mathis Police Chief Pete Saenz responded to a burglary call Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Saint Mary's and 7th street.

Currently, details are limited but there was a confrontation, and the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

3News will keep you updated on this developing story.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII