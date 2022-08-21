Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop

The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening.

The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning.

The officer then asked to search the car, and when the driver refused, a K9 was called to the scene.

After the police dog was able to sniff out eight small bags of cocaine, the driver was taken into custody.

