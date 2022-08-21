Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening.
The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning.
The officer then asked to search the car, and when the driver refused, a K9 was called to the scene.
After the police dog was able to sniff out eight small bags of cocaine, the driver was taken into custody.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
- CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
- Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
- 'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project
- CCISD gets a 'B' in Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.