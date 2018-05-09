Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police and Animal Care Services need the publics help in finding the owner of a sulcata tortoise.

On Wednesday Senior Officer Keith Strasheim was on a lengthy and very strenuous foot pursuit near Williams and Betty Jean to take the runaway sulcata tortoise into custody.

If you are missing your pet sulcata tortoise, you are told to call Animal Care Services at 361-826-4630 and prove ownership.

