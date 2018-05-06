UPDATE: The Corpus Christi Police Department says Laura Cuellar has been found and has since been reunited with her parents.

Corpus Christi Police officers are requesting the public's help to locate a disabled woman that has been missing since last night.

Police say 25-year old Laura Cuellar was reported missing during the overnight hours Tuesday. Cuellar was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night in the area around the 6300 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Police say she is about 5'8" tall and weighs about 190 pounds, she has black hair and brown eyes. At last report, Cuellar was wearing a navy blue shirt and dark shorts with an aqua trim.

If you have any information that can help police locate the missing woman, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600.

