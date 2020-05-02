CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight a local family and the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing man.
67-year-old Antonio Acosta was last seen around 11 p.m. last night.
Acosta's family says he has medical issues that require medication and that he does not have a car, and is believed to have walked away from his home.
According to officials, Acosta is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has dark hair, and a mustache.
The family of Antonio Acosta says he was last seen wearing a yellow and brown checkered shirt, a navy blue puffer jacket, and white tennis shoes.
If you see Antonio Acosta or know where he may be, call 9-1-1 immediately.
