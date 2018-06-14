The Corpus Christi Police Department needs the publics help Thursday to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred at a hotel on the 700 block of North Port.

According to police, a female suspect initially entered Econo Lodge & Suites with a large piece of wood demanding money from behind the counter.

The female became increasingly more aggressive and began banging the piece of wood on the counter and attempted to strike the employees.

Later the suspect then pulled out a large kitchen knife and waved the knife around aggressively. The knife cut one of the employees at the store during the robbery.

The female was able to remove the entire cash drawer of $300.00 and was last seen exiting the establishment through the front entrance.

The suspect is described as a black female, standing approximately 5'07, weighing about 150 pounds, wearing a light blue hoodie and black pants.

If you know who is responsible for the aggravated robbery, or have any additional information about the crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

