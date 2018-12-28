CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle who pulled up to the American Bank on Christmas Eve during a bank robbery.

Police said a small grey four-door hatchback was seen pulling into the parking lot around 11 a.m. Monday and leaving a short time later. Detectives said the license plate is not legible in surveillance images and they would like to speak with the driver.

It was around that time Monday when a man in a hoodie and mask entered the bank and demanded money. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash in a grey Chevy Impala.

The suspect was described as standing about 5'8"-5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a mask and was dark complected.

If you recognize the suspect or either of the vehicles, or if you have any additional information about this crime, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

