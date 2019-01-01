Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle and its owner.

This is a vehicle of interest involved in a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital.

The homicide occurred at 2:30 am on Dec. 29, 2018 on State Highway 358 and Kostoryz.

If you have any information, please contact Detective C. Mendez 361-886-2881.

