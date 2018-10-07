Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Corpus Christi police are asking the public for help identifying multiple suspects who they believe are responsible for many recent credit card skimming and credit card abuse cases.

According to police, the suspects have been involved in more than 60 recent offenses. They have been seen in two vehicles -- a grey Dodge van and a grey Ford van.

If you recognize any of these suspects or have information about the case, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840.

