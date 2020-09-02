CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some happy news to report.
The missing 11-year-old boy Corpus Christi police were looking for on Friday, February 7, has been found.
Eli Nelson was reported missing just before 2 p.m. and was last seen just before on Hustlin Hornet and Ivy in Flour Bluff.
Police reported he had been found just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
No further details were released by authorities.
