CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 58-year-old woman sat in jail Thursday night accused of putting her hands on a student at a school around noon.

Jailers said she would not be able to see a magistrate to set her bond until Friday.

We talked with Corpus Christi School District Police, and the woman’s family to find out what happened.

You will only see and read the family’s interview on 3News. They told us it all comes down to bullying.

As they met 3News across from Martin Middle school in Corpus Christi the family was angry.

"My cousin has been getting bullied every day since school started even during the summer,” Marissa Lopez said.

They are angry about the bullying, and angry about what happened because of it.

"And these girls they actually jumped her today,” Lopez said.

Marissa Lopez is talking about her cousin, a 12-year-old sixth grader. We decided not to show her face or reveal her name.

"And I don't want to fight them, but they want to fight me,” the 12-year-old said.

That is what she said finally happened Thursday. She said the girls picked on her during lunch, and then one struck.

“Then she just came and pulled my hair and we just started fighting,” the 12-year-old said.

She said her mother, Maria Recio, who was in the office to drop something off for her, saw the fight and rushed in to break it up.

“Apparently, they put an assault on my mom because when she grabbed her to move her away, she accidentally pulled her hair, and they said it was an assault,” the 12-year-old said.

CCISD police arrested Recio and took her to the Nueces County jail. They told us little else about what they saw happen. CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said no matter the reason, what happened is not acceptable.

"We don't resort to yelling, screaming or name-calling and we don't put hands on kids,” Chief Kirby Warnke said.

That is why Warnke said he will take the case to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and start to investigate the bullying.

"I can say unequivocally we take it seriously,” Warnke said.

While Warnke encourages all to report bullying, Lopez said the school did not do enough about their complaints.

“Talking to these kids has just made it worse now they really want to beat her up,” Lopez said.

She said she hopes now that it's resulted in an arrest, and a news story, maybe everyone will do more.

"To learn from it, learn from what's been going on,” Lopez said.

We have reached out to Martin Middle School to get a comment or information on the incident but have not heard back.

