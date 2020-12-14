Investigators looking to identify women that may have information on a credit card abuse case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police would like the public's help identifying two women who they think may have information on a case.
The Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division is looking for the two females in the photographs.
Officers said they believe the women may have information on a credit card abuse case that the detectives are working on.
If you have any information you can contact Detective O. Zepeda at 361-886-2894.
