CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The memory of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum was honored Friday at an award ceremony for the department.

McCollum's widow and young daughter received the honor surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue.

The Police Cross is an award given to the family of officers who died in the line of duty.

McCollum's wife and daughter received also received a wooden flag and plaque from other officers.

Police Chief Mike Markle had a few emotional words.

"You're surrounded by people that loved your daddy, your husband. We give this to you with great reverence, understanding that he gave the ultimate sacrifice for this community, for this department," Markle said.

The police cross was one of six awards also given at the ceremony, which honored Corpus Christi Police Department Staff of the Year for 2019.

"The number of supervisors that are just wonderful, to get picked out of those is just outstanding, it's truly humbling and a wonderful experience, I feel truly blessed," said Timothy Frazier, Supervisor of the Year.

"It's an honor for one. I have been with the police department almost 21 years," said Olga Moreno Garcia, Employee of the Year.

"Every day is an opportunity for growth and to continue to become a better supervisor than what I was before," Frazier said.

"I enjoy my job most people would say I love my job no I enjoy my job, I love the people I work with," Garcia said.

For each person who received an award, families, and friends stood to show their support.

"It's amazing, it's humbling to be working with the men and women of this department, to be recognized it's a very humbling award," said John Ghezzi, Officer of the Year.

The awards are given out every year, but the one thing that stood out is the camaraderie and dedication to the police department.