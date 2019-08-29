TAFT, Texas — A former police officer from Taft is facing some disturbing allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman while she was in custody.

According to the Texas Rangers, 24-year-old Roberto Moreno pulled a woman over on Aug. 6 for a traffic stop then he arrested the woman for drug possession and conducted a full body search. During the full-body search, she told investigators that Moreno sexually assaulted her and tried to kiss her all before taking her to the san pat county jail.

Moreno faces charges of improper sexual activity with a person in custody. Moreno is out of jail Wednesday night on bond.

