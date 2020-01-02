CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has identified an officer that was injured in a traffic stop Friday night.

It was just after 9:30 PM when officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway 358, near Carroll Ln.

Officers were then called for backup to the traffic stop. As officers investigated the driver of the traffic stop, another vehicle crashed into the officers, seriously injuring one, and taking the life of the other. o

Officer Michael Love has been identified as the officer who was injured, and officials say he is in stable condition.

According to CCPD, Officer Love is recovering at an area hospital recovering from his major injuries.

CCPD says that Officer Michael Love has been with the department since July of 2017.

