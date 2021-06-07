2021 has already tied last year in officer-involved shootings: CCPD tells us why

A breakdown of police officer shootings in Corpus Christi shows an increase over the last five years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the city's growth has had an impact on local crime. Interim Chief of Police David Blackmon gave us a closer look at how law enforcement and the public can work together to create a safer community.

Blackmon said police officers sole purpose is to protect the community but when there's a weapon on the other side, it becomes a different situation. A decision needs to be made in an instant.

"Officers are going to stand stern and protect themselves and protect this community," he said.

Police shootings in CC over the past five years:

2017: One shooting

2018: Two shootings

2019: Five shootings

2020: Four shootings

2021: Four shootings

'We are having increases in crime like, unfortunately, cities like Corpus Christi is not a small town anymore," he said. "It's a growing city where there is going to be crime. The police department is aggressively seeking out those offenders."

CCPD gives their officers de-escalating training but there have been several cases when police shootings end in fatalities on both sides.

Chief Blackmon added that when a police officer uses their weapon, it is the last resort and it's a difficult one.

"We're committed to safeguarding this community and we're committed to doing everything we can do to not have to use deadly force," he said. "Our de-escalating training or crisis intervention program or mental health, all of those things are things that we put into place so that we don't have deadly encounters between us and citizens that can be avoided."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.