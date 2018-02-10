Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police talked about the city's homicide rate of 27.

In the past five years, the rate has gone as low 18 and as high as 27.

According to police, in 2018 so far three out of the 27 deaths were not criminal in nature. , and the other 11 were caused by things such as a knife or vehicle.

According to Lt. J.C. Hooper, most of the deaths the offender knew the victim, and many times it was drug-related

"There's violence in the drug culture. When it comes to disputes over money or over drugs several of these disputes result in a criminal homicide," Hooper said,

There are only three homicide cases in 2018 where no arrests have been made.

The police department works around the clock to prevent homicides from happening, and one murder is too many for them.

