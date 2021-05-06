Police announce the two officers involved in a shooting in Corpus Christi on May 2

According to police, officers responded to a home in which a family reportedly received serious threats from a man who was said to be heavily armed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, following a shooting on Sunday, May 2, in the area of Shadowbend Drive and Braesvalley Drive.

Officer Thomas Zirkle has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for six years.

Officer Dana Robbins has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for four years.

At last report, the man who was hit was listed in serious but stable condition.

Folks who live in the area describe what they are calling a significant amount of gunfire that also resulted in damage to some of their homes and property.

A short time later, based on a vehicle description, officers stopped a suspect who they say drove up to the home while they were there. They say he had a gun and failed to comply with their commands.

Police say they were forced to fire on the suspect.

Two days later, neighbors in the area say there were so many shots fired, one of the bullet holes ended up in a house on the next block over.

