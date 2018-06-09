Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Members of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and Nueces County Sheriff's Association announced Thursday their endorsements in the race for Nueces County Judge.

Both groups endorsed former County Commissioner Mike Pusley.

Pusley is running as a Republican and has been endorsed by the Police Officers Association four times in the past. According to members, it was a no-brainer to endorse Pusley because of his volunteer work and help with the expansion project for the McKenzie Jail Annex. The project will add 144 more beds to the annex within the next six months.

For Pusley's part in the annex, it's all about growing relationships.

"I will tell you I think that is a great honor and I take that very seriously. That is a relationship that doesn't happen overnight and it's a relationship that we all have to work on, and we do," Pusley said.

Pusley will face Port Commissioner Barbara Canales in the Nov. 6 election.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII