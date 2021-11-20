Community raises $50,000 for family of fallen KPD officer Sherman Benys

A tragedy that shook the Kingsville community, also brought them together, as they showed their love and support for the Benys family.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Vicki Benys, wife of fallen Kingsville officer Sherman Benys spoke out for the first time Saturday since he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Vicki, along with her three children and grandchildren, wanted to express their gratitude after being presented with a check of more than $50,000 from the gofundme that was started for her 19-year veteran husband.

"On Nov. 4th, our lives changed forever. We lost one of our heroes." said Benys.

The gofundme account was organized by President of the Kingsville Police Department Former Officers and Employees Association.

"From those who donated from $5 to $2,000 they did it from the kindness of their heart and God knows who they are," Joe Munoz said.

Munoz said the original goal was $20,000 for Sherman Benys, who was shot on Nov. 1 while responding to a reported domestic disturbance. Munoz saaid after the news of officer Benys passing, three days later, they raised the goal to $50,000.

"We can only hope and pray this tragedy will shed a light on what peace officers really do,” Vicki Benys said. “And most importantly what they risk for us on a daily basis knowing that when they walk out of that door for their shift, they might not ever walk back in again."

A tragedy that shook the Kingsville community, but also brought them together as they showed their love and support for the Benys family with community events to lift them up during this difficult time.

"Thank you all again for the support you have given us,” Benys said. “So blessed to have such wonderful, loving, giving people in our lives (who) continue to pray for us and the KPD family.”

Munoz said they plan is to host a music event to honor officer Benys this coming February to also benefit the Benys family.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.