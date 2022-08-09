Authorities have charged Anthony Carrington, 42, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police on Tuesday identified Anthony Carrington, 42, as the man they believe shot a coworker Monday at the P.F. Chang's restaurant at La Palmera Mall.

The man who was shot continues to recover at a local hospital. He was listed in serious condition Monday, and Police Chief Mike Markle said he's expected to survive. Police told us the man was shot in his "lower extremities," so below the waist, possibly in the leg.

CCPD said the shooting started as an argument between Carrington and the victim before escalating.

Police arrested Carrington about 7 miles away at a gas station at the corner of Staples and Leopard streets.

They are also investigating a second shooting and a bank robbery that a police commander told 3NEWS on Monday they believe might be connected.